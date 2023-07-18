The Nigerian Army says troops from its 63 Brigade killed two Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) fighters during a shootout on Monday in Delta State, South-south Nigeria.

The army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the troops arrested five other IPOB members during the encounter, which took place at Fuji Junction, Asaba.

Mr Nwachukwu, brigadier general, said the troops comprised soldiers, police personnel, and operatives of the State Security Service.

“The encounter followed distress calls that the community was attacked by the terrorists, to which the combined troops swiftly responded.

“The terrorists succumbed to the overwhelming firepower of the troops after two of their members fell in the firefight that ensued, while the survivors fled to their hideout around Okpanam River,” Mr Nwachukwu said.

He said the troops trailed the IPOB fighters to their enclave in a house around Okpanam River, where they were arrested.

The troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one Pump Action Semi-Automatic rifle, 15 live cartridges, one AK 47 rifle magazine and a Baofeng radio receiver.

The army spokesperson said the Chief of Army Staff, Taoreed Lagbaja, a major general, has commended the combined troops for their effort and urged them to sustain the synergy as they restore peace and order in the region.

“We implore members of the public to continue to cooperate with the security agencies by providing actionable information to support their operations to tackle security challenges,” the army spokesperson said.

Killings, abductions, and other crimes in the South-east of Nigeria and some parts of the South-south have been attributed to IPOB, which is agitating for an independent state of Biafra.

