Ten months after gunmen attacked a Nigerian televangelist, Apostle Johnson Suleman, in Edo State, South-south Nigeria, the police said a suspect has been arrested.

Force spokesperson Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement posted on Twitter on Thursday, said the suspect belonged to a seven-person syndicate that carried out the attack.

Mr Adejobi identified the suspect as Yusuf Isah, a 32-year-old plumber from Okene in Kogi State.

PREMIUM TIMES in October last year reported how the gunmen attacked the convoy of Mr Suleiman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, killing seven people, including three police officers.

The attack occurred around the Auchi area of the state while Mr Suleman was heading to an unidentified location, hours after returning from a trip to the East African country, Tanzania.

The cleric had described the attack as an “assassination attempt”.

“They opened fire on my car and kept spraying bullets. My wife and kids were in the escort car in the front. They killed the police; they killed the other people on the escort car and the buses we used,” the cleric said last year.

Mr Adejobi, a chief superintendent of police, said the suspect was arrested in Ondo State but did not state when he was arrested.

“Intelligence revealed that the seven-man syndicate has been actively involved in kidnapping operations within Edo State and its environs and have carried out about four kidnapping operations between 2021 and 2023 before the gang was eventually busted by the police,” Mr Adejobi said.

He listed items recovered from the suspect to include five AK47 rifles, two K2 assault rifles, and 180 rounds of live ammunition.

