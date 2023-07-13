Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State says the state government would pay Julius Berger Nigeria Plc over N150 billion as an advance for a road project in the oil-rich state.

Mr Fubara stated this during an agreement signing ceremony on Wednesday in Port Harcourt between the Rivers State Government and the construction company for the Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

The governor posted on his Twitter page a video clip of the event which was broadcast live by Channels TV.

The contract for the 50.15km road project will cost the state N195.3 billion.

“On our part as a government, we will meet our own obligations. After this event, we are paying you… The total value of the contract is N195.3 billion and we are paying you 77 per cent of it, which is about N150 billion plus,” Mr Fubara told the Julius Berger team at the ceremony.

“In our agreement, we have agreed with you that once we have confirmed delivery of 75 per cent of the initial fund released, we will commence your balance. And we are committed to that. I can assure you,” Mr Fubara added amidst applause from a handful of dignitaries present at the ceremony, including his cabinet members.

The governor praised Julius Berger for the quality works the company had previously done in the state and urged them to maintain the standard.

“We want to make sure this project as we start it, we must complete it. And as we have to do it, we need a reputable company – a company that has a track record of delivery. We are not doing this because we like you, we want you to still show that level of performance that you have been recording in this state.”

Governor Fubara warned community chiefs and youths against sabotaging the project which he said is going to open up the state and fast-track development.

“Any traditional ruler with his youths that want to be a problem (for the project) will immediately be suspended and any youth caught trying to sabotage our government would be prosecuted.

“I am not joking. This project is important to us,” the governor said.

An official of Julius Berger said the company has never failed the state in previous projects and that they were committed to delivering on the Port Harcourt Ring Road project.

The road project would traverse about six local government areas of Rivers State.

Out of the 50.15km, 45km would be dual-carriageway. The project has provision for six flyovers and one bridge that would be built across a river. The total length of the flyover would be 4.8km, according to the Commissioner for Works in the state, George Kelly-Alabo.

Julius Berger has 36 months to complete it.

“It’s a road that previous governments had attempted to do without success. The previous government initiated the process, and today we have finally started the process. The project will commence immediately,” Mr Kelly-Alabo said.

“Julius Berger must have six teams to work concurrently is six locations of the project,” he added.

