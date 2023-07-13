A Federal High Court in Uyo on Wednesday remanded four suspected scammers at the Uyo Correctional Centre for an alleged N2 million land fraud.

The suspects, Aniefiok Isaac, Friday Inyang, Imoh Ndah and Udeme Stephen were arraigned by the Uyo Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on five charges of conspiracy, forgery and obtaining N2 million by false pretence.

Their arrest followed a petition from Aniekan Utuk, alleging that one of the suspects, Mr Inyang, lured him to buy a parcel of land for N2 million.

This is contained in a statement posted on Twitter on Wednesday by the anti-graft agency.

According to the EFCC, Mr Utuk further alleged that, after making the payment for the land, he engaged a surveyor only to discover that the suspects sold a “spurious property” to him.

“Investigations into the matter revealed that the defendants transacted the business with fake names. Also, the supposed ‘Power of Attorney’ which they issued to the petitioner was forged, as the original owner of the said plot of the land died in 2018,” the EFCC said.

The anti-graft agency said the offence is contrary to Section 1 (1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1 (3) of the same Act.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, Enobong Ubokudom, prayed the court to remand them at the correctional centre and a date fix for their trial.

But the defence counsel, E. W. Oseng, made an oral application for bail on the basis that the alleged offences were bailable.

The judge, Maureen Onyetenu, ordered the defendants be remanded at the Uyo Correctional Centre pending the determination of their bail application.

