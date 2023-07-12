A cleric has advised the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno to do all that he can to tackle poverty and hunger in the state.

The cleric, Aniekan Essien’s advice is contained in an open letter to the governor, who is also a cleric and the founder of a church – All Nations Christian Ministry International, Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

Mr Essien’s letter is published on his Facebook page.

He has confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that he is the author of the letter which says that “Akwa Ibom has great infrastructure, but a greater number of the people of the state are poor and hungry”.

Mr Essien, who is a pastor of the Amazing Bible Truth in Uyo, said in the letter that “everyone knows” that there is poverty and hunger in the state.

“We have the best road network in Nigeria. We have Ibom Air and a new smart airport terminal which we are all proud of, thanks to your predecessor, Mr Udom Emmanuel. We have the Ibom Tropicana Entertainment Centre. We have one of the finest stadiums in Nigeria. We have tall, beautiful buildings. But our people have remained poor and hungry.

“It was Mahatma Gandhi who said, ‘There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread’.

“I live among my people, and interact with all classes of people. I can sincerely tell you, Sir, that it is the poverty and hunger among the people that has made it difficult for them to see the good in whatever infrastructure the government has put in place in Akwa Ibom. This is one of the greatest challenges Mr Udom Emmanuel faced before he left office,” Mr Essien said in the letter.

“Dear Governor Umo Bassey Eno, please bring an end to poverty and hunger in Akwa Ibom State!”

Akwa Ibom is among the top states in Nigeria with a high unemployment rate, according to the data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The state is ranked 27th on the national poverty rate ladder released by the NBS in 2019. The agency has not released new data on the state poverty rate since it was last published.

The cleric, Mr Essien, suggested a “sure way” for Governor Eno to tackle poverty in the state.

“One sure way to go is this: put aside your predecessor’s policy of awarding big contracts to only a very few companies,” he said.

Continuing, Mr Essien said: “I have noticed, for instance, that you have just awarded a contract to Hensek Integrated Services Ltd for the construction of Ndiya Street at Akpanandem Market in Uyo, even when this particular company is handling several other construction jobs in the state like the Airport Road/Oron Road expansion project.

“I am very proud of the quality road projects Hensek, an indigenous company, has done in Akwa Ibom, but the state government cannot afford to continue to constrict the construction industry in Akwa Ibom State, except there is a deliberate policy not to expand the opportunities for wealth-creation.

“Spreading contracts to other indigenous companies will increase the multiplier effect. More construction and allied workers would be recruited. More suppliers of goods would get into business. And certainly, more families would be happy for it.”

The cleric said the policy of awarding road construction contracts to many indigenous companies in Akwa Ibom was initiated by the administration of Governor Victor Attah, and that it was sustained by Mr Attah’s predecessor, Godswill Akpabio.

“I advise that you request the Ministry of Works and Fire Service to furnish you with the details of the indigenous construction companies that got patronage from the past administrations of Attah and Akpabio, including their performance. From there, you can find out which of the companies performed well and how you can include them in your road construction plan.

“I pray that God gives you the courage to do what is right for the collective good of our dear state,” Mr Essien said to Governor Eno.

The cleric said he hopes his letter would serve as a feedback and a guide for the governor whom he described as “hardworking, humble, and open-minded”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

