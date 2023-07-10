A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has made a case for President Bola Tinubu to include Nyesom Wike in his cabinet.

Mr Wike, a former governor of Rivers State, led the G5, a group of five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governors, which rebelled against the PDP national leadership and the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Wike worked against Atiku in the election and aided Mr Tinubu’s victory in Rivers.

Mr Tinubu was the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

“I want Wike to be in the cabinet; Wike has what it takes to serve Nigeria,” Mr Fayose said on Sunday while appearing as a guest on Channels TV programme Sunday Politics.

“Wike is an articulate capacity person. Nigerians need an average bad person; I support Wike. If Asiwaju finds him worthy or any of the G5, please serve in Asiwaju’s government.”

Mr Fayose said he would be disappointed if President Tinubu “does not appreciate” the G5 members for standing by him during the election.

“Wike must serve (in Tinubu’s government). Wike is still a young man; I am his senior brother. Wike is an asset to Nigeria. He is a man of courage. Wike is never timid; he confronts challenges. Asiwaju needs a man like Wike,” said the former governor of Ekiti.

READ ALSO:

The Channels TV anchor, Seun Okinbaloye, asked Mr Fayose if it was true that some of his friends in the G5 were planning to defect from the PDP to the APC.

“That is far from the truth,” Mr Fayose responded. “I can sleep and write about Wike. Forget that Wike will leave PDP. Tell PDP leadership to put their house in order.”

Besides Mr Wike’s political interest, some people have been pushing for President Tinubu to include Magnus Abe, a former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Rivers State, in his cabinet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

