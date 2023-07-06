The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Asaba Thursday dismissed a petition filed by the 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Ken Pela, against the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The tribunal explained that the dismissal was because Mr Pela abandoned his petition.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 18 March election in the state.

Mr Oborevwori polled 360,234 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Ovie Omo-Agege of the All Progressives Party, who scored 240,229.

Mr Pela, the LP candidate, came third with 48,027 votes, while Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Grand Alliance came fourth with 11,021 votes.

However, after the declaration, Mr Pela filed a petition at the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election.

He also sought leave of the tribunal to overturn the declaration of Mr Oborevwori as the governor.

In the petition marked EPT/DL/GOV/01/23, INEC was joined as the first respondent, while Governor Oborevwori and his Deputy, Monday Onyeme, were the second and third respondents, respectively.

The PDP was joined in the petition as the fourth respondent.

The ruling

The lead counsel to the second and third respondents (Messrs Oborevwori and Onyeme, respectively), Damian Dodo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, had argued in an earlier application that the LP’s petition had been abandoned.

Mr Dodo stressed that the petitioner failed to avail himself of the seven-day window to apply for a pre-hearing notice and that the petitioner also failed to apply for another pre-hearing notice, therefore effectively rendering his petition abandoned.

He added that the petitioner applied for pre-hearing notice on 19 May before the close of pleadings, and as such, the petition was premature and incompetent and should be dismissed.

The chairperson of the tribunal’s panel, C.H Ahuchaogu, on Wednesday, said “the petition was incompetent and a flagrant violation of paragraph 18 subsection one of the fourth schedule to the Electoral Act 2022,” according to a statement on Thursday by the media unit of the Delta State Government.

At the resumed hearing on Thursday, Mr Ahuchaogu dismissed the petition filed by Mr Pela, the LP candidate, against Governor Oborevwori.

“We resolve this application in favour of the second and third applicants (Messrs Oborevwori and Onyeme, respectively).

“There is merit in the application seeking to dismiss this petition and accordingly, (the) petition, EPT/DL/GOV/01/2023, is hereby dismissed,” Mr Ahuchaogu was quoted as saying in the statement.

