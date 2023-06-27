Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has ordered the demolition of all buildings erected along waterways in the state.

Mr Oborevwori gave the order on Monday during an inspection tour of phases one and two of the Warri/Effurun Storm Water Control Projects in Warri South and Uvwie local government areas of the state.

The governor said there was no place in the world where people could build on waterways.

He, therefore, directed the Ministries of Housing, Works and Lands to identify and pull down all such buildings to allow the free flow of water on natural waterways.

“We started the inspection with phase two of the stormwater drainage project being handled by CCECC.

“They have five catchment areas. We have looked at their work and realised that they have done a lot as they have gone very far.

“They have some obstacles, and we also looked at what is causing the obstacles

“We got to know that there are some buildings on natural waterways, causing obstructions and slowing down the spate of work being done by the construction firm,” he said.

The governor assured the contractors that all the buildings on the waterways, both in phase one and phase two, would be brought down by the state government to enable them to finish their work seamlessly.

For the Warri City Stadium, Governor Oborevwori said he was not satisfied with the work being done by the contractor and promised to study the contract to ensure prompt and quality delivery of the project.

“I came here to see what the contractor handling the project has done, and l am not too satisfied with what the contractor has done.

“But the contractor said what they are doing is according to the scope of the contract awarded to them.

“So, we are going to look at the contract and see what can be done to ensure speedy and quality delivery of the project.

“Some of the areas that are not properly scoped will be re-scoped. We want the best for Warri, and this is the Warri City Stadium,” he said.

At Otovwodo Junction, Ughelli, the governor ordered the relocation of Delta Appreciate Park and those trading along the road.

He said the state government was planning “something” at the Delta Appreciate Park. He expressed displeasure over the motor park operating at the junction.

“Trading on the road is also not acceptable. You can see the risk involved in trading on the expressway.

“I have directed the Ughelli Council chairman to ensure that the motor park is relocated and those trading on the road need to move

“There is somewhere we have prepared for them. Though we have the issue of access roads, I have directed the Ministry of Works to come up with a proposal to enable us to have an access road to the new market,” he said.

(NAN)

