The police in Delta State, south-south Nigeria, said they have killed a suspected kidnapper in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, said in a statement on Sunday that the suspect was killed on Friday around the stadium in Warri.

Mr Edafe did not give the name of the suspect but said he confessed to being a member and armourer of a dreaded “bobone” armed robbery gang terrorising Warri and its environs.

“He (suspect) also gave the police additional information on the location of the other gang members and later led the police to their hideout along Chevron Road where the team on approaching the hideout, came under serious attack by his gang members, but the suspect in an attempt to escape, was fatally maimed on his leg, thereby preventing his escape.”

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect died while receiving treatment at a hospital in the state.

Mr Edafe listed items recovered from the suspect including one AK-47 rifle and three magazines.

The incident happened less than 24 hours after the police in the state killed three armed robbery suspects and recovered arms and ammunition.

“On Thursday at about 10:20 a.m., operatives attached to ‘B’ division Warri acting on a distress call about an armed robbery operation along Ugborikoko/Giwa-Amu Airport Road Warri, that armed hoodlums were operating in a black Toyota Corolla car.

“The team raced to the scene where the hoodlums on sighting the advancing police team fired gunshots at the policemen and the team retaliated, engaged them in a serious gun duel during which three of the hoodlums were fatally wounded while other members of the gang escaped with bullet injuries,” the police said.

Mr Edafe said one cut-to-size locally fabricated gun, two live cartridges, a Toyota Corolla car, and eight different vehicle keys were recovered from the incident.

