The Akwa Ibom State Government has given roadside traders one-month ultimatum to vacate the roads in the Uyo metropolis and return to approved markets.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Secretary to the State Government, Enobong Uwah, said the activities of roadside traders in the state had created impediments to the free flow of traffic.

The traders display their wares at junctions and roundabouts, causing serious risks of accidents, loss of lives, and other losses.

The worst affected areas in the state capital include Ibom Plaza, Ikot Ekpene Road by the University of Uyo axis, Calabar-Itu Road by the Itam Market axis, and Ikot Oku Ikono flyover in Abak Road.

The state government said the traders vacating the roads would enable it to fix them and sustain the “unbroken record as the cleanest city in Nigeria.”

“Government has also directed the relevant security agencies and market leaders to collaborate and deal decisively with erring street traders, as sanity must be returned to our streets and culprits brought to book,” the statement said.

Gov Eno dissolves boards

Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has dissolved all state non-statutory boards, agencies, and commissions.

“The dissolution takes immediate effect,” the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Uwah, disclosed in another statement on Wednesday.

Mr Uwah directed all the affected officials to hand over to the most senior civil servant in their respective departments.

