The National Association of Seadogs (NAS) has urged students to stay away from hard drugs, as it will distort their academic careers and ruin their lives.

The association made the call on Wednesday during a sensitisation programme for students of the Government Technical College, Calabar, on the dangers of drug abuse.

Patrick Ugwu, who spoke on the negative consequences of drug abuse, said Schizophrenia, depression and instability, amongst others, as the aftermath of the unwholesome use of hard drugs.

He said the association felt the need to enlighten young people, especially Secondary school students, of the ugly trend and the rising cases of young people using hard drugs.

He said, “The menace caused by drug abuse and the rising statistics have become disturbing as more young people continue to go into the negative habit.

“Illicit substance abuse has led to so many vices in society, starting from the users to their immediate family.

“Taking any substance in excess is an abuse, substances like meth, tramadol, Indian hemp, cocaine, and codeine, amongst others, have a very damaging effect on users’ mental health.

“Drug abuse is a catalyst to crime because many young abusers can no longer think clearly, so they wreck a lot of havoc in that state.

“We need to sensitise them on the need to understand that they can live a normal life without depending on any substance.”

Speaking further, Mr Ugwu said that NAS planned to make the awareness programme once every term to create more awareness on the consequences of drug abuse.

He pointed out that many young people had become lazy and lacked the focus to complete tasks.

He listed other consequences of intake of hard drugs as mental illness, seizures, heart failure, lack of concentration, unwanted pregnancy, and the inability to perform due to lack of focus.

He urged the students to desist from using substances that could ruin their chances of adding value to society.

‘We aren’t relenting as a school’

On her part, the School Counsellor, Scholastica Bassey, described the awareness programme by NAS as timely, adding that many students were exposed to illicit substances due to their availability.

She noted that many students agreed to the availability of the substance in the areas.

“The students need to be constantly reminded of the dangers of taking hard drugs, whether they drink or add them to their food.

“We are not relenting as a school. We are not relenting as teachers because we also bring in experts to talk to our students just like NAS is doing, and we really commend them for this kind gesture,” she said.

Seadogs pride themselves in their commitment to attaining a just and egalitarian society.

(NAN)

