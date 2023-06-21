Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Florence Obi, has announced the promotion of 35 academic staff members of the institution to the professorial cadre.

Mrs Obi, a professor, made this known at the 234th Senate Meeting, held at the institution’s Senate Chamber on Tuesday in Calabar.

According to her, 13 professors and 22 associate professors are beneficiaries of the promotion.

The vice-chancellor said those who made the list of new professors included Basil Akwuegwu (Educational Management), Bob Mgbeje (Biochemistry), Emon Duke (Nursing Science) and Oluwatosin Kennedy (Animal Science).

Others were: Mary Sule (Educational Management), Joseph Ogar (Philosophy), Item Atanghwo (Biochemistry) and Imo Obot, a reverend father (Educational Foundation), among others.

Mrs Obi urged those who benefitted from the promotion to uphold the tenets of sound academic standards.

She added that the institution would continue encouraging and promoting hard work and diligence.

(NAN)

