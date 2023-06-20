The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Akwa Ibom State said it secured 59 convictions of drug offenders between July 2022 and May 2023.

The Commander of NDLEA in Akwa Ibom, Obot Bassey, disclosed this at a news conference commemorating the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Uyo on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the 2023 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse is: “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention.”

Mrs Bassey said that the command, during the period, arrested 239 suspects who engaged in drug trafficking and drug abuse, comprising 197 males and 42 females.

She added that the command seized drugs weighing 1,465.99kg and counselled 160 people who used drugs, treated and rehabilitated 15 during the period.

“From last year’s celebration till this moment, NDLEA Akwa Ibom State Command has been committed to saving humanity through its mandate of eliminating illicit drugs from homes and streets through arrests and seizures of illicit drugs.

“Prosecution of drug dealers, preventive mechanisms of campaign and awareness creation on the consequences of illicit drugs abuse.

“From July 2022 to May 2023, the State Command arrested a total of 239 suspects made up of 197 males and 42 females. Seized drugs weighing 1, 465.99 kg, convicted 59 drug offenders,” Bassey said.

The state commander said that the drugs commonly abused in the state included Cannabis Sativa, Cocaine, Heroin, Meth and Amphetamine, among other psychotropic substances.

Mrs Bassey said that prevention was a vital tool against drug abuse, stressing that sensitisation and campaign would be used by the command to reduce drug abuse to the barest minimum from the state.

She said the command aimed at increasing awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy.

“The campaign also aims to combat stigma and discrimination against attitudes that are respectful and non-judgmental.”

She said the command would continue sensitising youths against drug abuse and trafficking on its front burner.

The commander appealed to the Akwa State Government, philanthropists and individuals to join hands with the NDLEA to reduce drug abuse and trafficking to the barest minimum in the state.

She called on the state government to assist the command with utility vehicles to patrol the 31 local government areas, especially border areas, to curb drug trafficking.

The commander appealed to all Akwa Ibom people to remain drug-free for optimal health, safety and security.

(NAN)

