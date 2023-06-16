A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday sentenced a fake bureau de change operator to two years imprisonment.

The convict, Felix Chiwendu was prosecuted by the Port Harcourt zonal command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for obtaining money under false pretences.

The offence, the anti-graft agency said, contravenes Section 57 (1) of Banks and other Financial Institutions Act, 2020 and punishable under Section 57 (5) (b) (i) (ii) & (iii) of the same Act.

This is contained in a statement posted on Facebook by the anti-corruption agency.

Justice E.A. Obile sent the Mr Chiwendu to jail after he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He has an option of paying N1 million fine.

According to the EFCC, a case of illegal operation of a bureau de change and obtaining money under false pretences was reported to it by the victim in 2016.

The anti-graft agency said the victim engaged the services of the convict to remit the sum of $300,000, an equivalent of N95, 400,000 at an exchange rate of N318 to a dollar, for the purchase of Aluminum Coil but the convict transferred only $130,650 being the naira equivalent of N41, 546,700 only to their Chinese counterpart, leaving a balance of $169,350 an equivalent of N53, 853, 000.

The EFCC said the convict did not have the license to carry out banking services, and that the victim made unsuccessful effort to get back his money.

