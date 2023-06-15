The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has paid medical bills for an indigent child with a hole in his heart.

Miracle Nwagbara, 11, was born with a hole in his heart and was undergoing blood transfusion and recycling every two weeks, NDDC said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“He needed valvuloplasty surgery to repair the hole in his heart. Sadly, Miracle’s parents could not afford these enormous medical expenses and almost gave up.

“But with the intervention of NDDC, Miracle can now live a normal life and play like his peers,” the interventionist agency said.

The commission did not mention the cost of the surgery, which it said was performed in India.

NDDC Director of Health and Social Services, George Uzonwanne said the agency has long been intervening in the healthcare needs of the people in the Niger Delta and that Miracle was just one of them.

During a thank you visit to the commission’s Director, Finance and Administration, Charles Airhiavbere, the beneficiary’s father, Saturday Nwagbara said his son’s health challenge was beyond his power.

Mr Nwagbara was accompanied on the visit by a cleric, George Ero, who wrote the letter to the NDDC soliciting help from it.

Mr Nwagbara, who recounts his ordeal before the intervention, expressed gratitude to the commission for coming to their aid.

“We went to Braithwaite Memorial Hospital (BMH), and they recommended we go to India for surgery. We could barely feed; how could we afford such a bill? Today, the case has been settled through NDDC. God bless and prosper NDDC,” he said.

Responding, Mr Airbiavbere expressed joy over the success of the surgery. He added that the commission has developed reforms to ensure that every child, man and woman in the region feels the impact of the agency.

“Our prayer is that we should touch the life of every child in the Niger Delta in different ways. There are plans to kick start medical outreaches, as we couldn’t do this before now because the Commission had no budget. But now we have a budget and will start the community health drive in all the nine States of the region,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

