A Catholic priest has been shot dead in Edo State, south-south Nigeria.

The Catholic Archbishop of Benin City, Augustine Akubeze, confirmed the incident in a notice on Thursday to the priests and members of the archdiocese. He said the victim, identified as Charles Igechi, was shot on Wednesday while on his way back to his place of assignment at St. Michael College, Ikhueniro, Edo, where he was serving as vice principal of the college.

Mr Akubeze said the priest’s remains were found by Boundary Street in Ikpoba Hill, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, and that the incident has been reported to the “appropriate security agency.”

“They (security agency) are working on the case. We pray that the perpetrators of this evil act will be brought to the face of justice,” the archbishop said in the notice which also called for prayers for the repose of the soul of the slain priest.

“I entrust you all to the maternal intercession of our Lady of Sorrow. May God continue to guide all the faithful in the archdiocese of Benin City and may the soul of Rev Fr Charles Igechi find peace and tranquility in the loving embrace of our risen saviour,” the archbishop added.

PREMIUM TIMES could not immediately contact the police for their comment on the incident.

The late Mr Igechi was ordained a priest on 13 August last year.

Thirty-nine Catholic priests were killed, while 30 were abducted across Nigeria in 2022, according to a report.

The killing and kidnapping of Catholic priests is part of the wider insecurity across Nigeria that has seen hundreds of people killed and kidnapped in the past year.

The new Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, held his first security council meeting this week where he tasked security chiefs to share information and design a new framework to tackle the security challenges.

