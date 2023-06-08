Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, says it will be difficult to appoint people who did not work or supported his campaigns into positions in his administration.

Mr Eno stated this on 31 May during the swearing-in of the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Enobong Uwah, at the Government House, Uyo.

“For those who may believe that we should bring new faces onboard I agree with them but again those new faces we must bring on board must be those that worked for our campaign and supported the things that we do.”

The governor said he made it clear during the campaigns that he would reward those that contributed to his victory at the poll, and added that Mr Uwah’s appointment was his resolve to keep to his words.

“So while we are not going to discard those that worked, there are faces that we believe have things to contribute and worked, then we would bring them on board in subsequent programmes.

“But please, bringing new faces and bringing people that we can’t test their capacities, they were not out there in the field with us would be very difficult for us.

“I believe sincerely in the Biblical adage that says the husbandman who plants should be the first to reap and enjoy the fruits of his farming,” the governor said amidst applause from guests.

He urged the new SSG to deploy his organisational skills in managing the state’s vast bureaucracy, which he said was undergoing an e-governance process.

The governor told Mr Uwah that his first assignment within the first 100 days in office was to ensure that they are able to work their emails to avoid delay in the execution of government businesses.

“Emails must be working and functional so that we can be able to do the onerous task that is ahead of us. I intend by the grace of God to run government business with a private sector mindset.

“We have a well-defined governing blueprint predicated on our ARISE agenda. Later on we would formally launch the ARISE agenda to Akwa Ibom people and invite them to have a discourse on the subject matter,” Mr Eno said

