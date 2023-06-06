The Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has appointed a former Vice Chancellor of the Cross River State University of Science and Technology, Anthony Owan-Enoh, as the secretary to the state government (SSG).

Mr Owan-Enoh, a professor, is an elder brother to John Owan-Enoh, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state who withdrew his suit challenging the victory of Governor Otu at party primary after the intervention of President Bola Tinubu, then APC presidential candidate.

Governor Otu has also announced seven other appointments.

The Permanent Secretary, General Administration in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Innocent Eteng, made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

The statement named Emmanuel Ogbeche as Chief Press Secretary to the governor. Mr Ogbeche, a journalist is the current chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Abuja chapter.

Mr Eteng also named Emmanuel Ironbar as the chief of staff to the governor.

Other appointments are Okoi Obong, a retired military general as senior special adviser on security matters. John Abang, a retired assistant inspector general of police, was named as a special adviser on security in Cross River Central while Achu Olayi and Patrick Odiong are Special Advisers on Security in Cross River North and South respectively.

Sylvester Abang was named as acting chief of protocol.

