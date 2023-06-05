The Cross River Government has compulsorily retired the State Auditor General (AG), John Odey.
The directive is contained in a memo dated 2 June and signed by the Chairman of the State Civil Service Commission, Inaku Uko.
In the memo with reference number CRC/P/25676/T/2 and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the AG was directed to proceed on “immediate” retirement.
The memo further directed him to hand over to the director of administration who will oversee the office till further notice.
NAN reports that in his inaugural address, Governor Bassey Otu promised to restructure the state’s huge debt.
READ ALSO: Reps summon NNPC subsidiaries over auditor general report
Mr Otu also noted that it would cost the state N54 billion to clear the backlog of over seven years of promotion arrears of civil servants bequeathed to his administration by the immediate past administration.
He also said that his administration would be guided by the implementation of a realistic budget that would improve the living standard of the people.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999