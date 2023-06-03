Akwa Ibom State Governor Umo Eno, on Friday, paid a thank-you visit to the second civilian governor of the state, Victor Attah, at his residence in Uyo.

Mr Eno, who shared photos of the visit on his Twitter page, said it was a privilege to visit the former governor.

“I had the privilege to visit former Governor Victor Attah and other esteemed stakeholders at his Shelter Afrique residence. It was a fruitful meeting where I expressed gratitude for their unwavering support during my campaign and received valuable advice to strengthen my vision for our beloved state,” the governor said on the microblogging site.

Those who accompanied Governor Eno on the visit include the Director-General of his governorship campaign, Assam Assam; a former senator from the state, Effiong Bob; and the Secretary to the Akwa Ibom State Government, Enobong Uwah.

Two former state lawmakers, Etido Ibekwe and Edouk Edouk, and a former commissioner for works in the state, Udoma Ekarika, who is Mr Attah’s son-in-law, were with the former governor during the visit.

Mr Attah’s daughter Felicia and her brother were also at the meeting.

The former governor, revered as “the father of modern Akwa Ibom”, supported Mr Eno in the 2023 governorship election. Mr Eno acknowledged this during his inaugural speech on 29 May in which he described Mr Attah as “the iroko one of Akwa Ibom”.

“Our father, who is over a 100-year-old and has always been with us everywhere, I salute you. Thank you so much,” the governor said to Mr Attah in the inaugural speech.

Mr Attah, an architect, was governor of Akwa Ibom from 1999 to 2007.

The state-owned airport in Uyo, which he built, is named after him.

