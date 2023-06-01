The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, on Thursday, said killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims – a couple during a shootout with their abductors.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, who disclosed this in a statement he posted on Twitter, said the incident occurred on Wednesday along the Warri-Sapele Road by Aziza Junction.

“During the patrol, the DPO (from Ovwian Aladja Division) received a distress call that a man and his wife were kidnapped, and their Lexus Jeep was also taken.

“The DPO swiftly trailed the escape route of the suspected kidnappers and eventually intercepted the vehicle along Warri-Sapele road by Aziza Junction. On sighting the police, the suspects opened fire on the team in a bid to escape.”

According to the police spokesperson, two suspects were killed during the shootout, while others escaped and abandoned the victims in a vehicle.

Mr Edafe listed items recovered from the suspects to include “one AK47 rifle, forty-six rounds of 7.62 live ammunition, one pump action gun, and thirteen live cartridges were recovered.”

There has been a surge in crimes in Delta State despite the efforts by the police to clamp down on criminals in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES last month reported how the police in the state killed ten suspected kidnappers and armed robbers and recovered several items, including arms and ammunition, from them.

Within the same month, another suspected kidnapper was killed by the police in the state while five others were arrested.

In April, this newspaper also reported how a suspected kidnapper was killed along Warri-Sapele Road during a shootout with the police in an incident that occurred less than 72 hours after another suspected kidnapper was killed in the state while several others were arrested.

