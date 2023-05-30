Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, on Tuesday, appointed a former commissioner of Environment in the state, Enobong Uwah, as the new secretary to the state government (SSG).

Mr Uwah was, before his appointment, the chairman of the Uyo Capital City Development Authority. He was the secretary of the governor’s campaign organisation.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Nathaniel Adiakpan, also named Ekerete Udo the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Mr Udo is returning to the government, having served Mr Eno’s predecessor, Udom Emmanuel, in the same capacity for eight years.

The statement also named Anietie Usen, a multiple award-winning journalist, technocrat and author of the popular book – “Village Boy” as Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity.

Mr Usen’s experience in the media spanned decades, having worked for Punch newspaper and later in the Newswatch Magazine as a pioneer reporter, where he rose rapidly to become the general editor

He was the General Manager of Akwa Ibom Newspaper Corporation, Uyo – the publisher of the Pioneer Newspaper and the head of Corporate Communications in the Niger Delta Development Commission, Port Harcourt.

Mr Usen was the head of media and publicity of the governor’s campaign organisation.

Other appointees are Otobong Edemidiong as chief protocol officer and Uduak Inam as economic adviser to the governor.

