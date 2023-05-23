The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria said they have arrested a “notorious cultist and gun-runner” while on his way to supply arms for N250, 000.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday said the suspect, Bibi Asengbe, 38, has been in the command’s wanted list.

Mr Edafe, a deputy police superintendent said, the suspect was arrested on Monday after operatives trailed him to his hideout at Okwukoko community.

“When the search was conducted on him, a locally made English Beretta pistol was recovered from him,” Mr Edafe said.

Besides the suspected gun-runner, the police in the state have also arrested three other suspects with guns at different locations within the last four days.

Two of the suspects, Edafe Ajari, 29 and Wallis Louis, 24, both of Otefe Community in Oghara were arrested on Monday following a tip-off from members of the public.

The police spokesperson listed items recovered from them to include one pump action gun, two double barrel cut-to-size gun, one battle axe and three live cartridges.

Similarly, two suspects identified as Bright Akpomuje, 24 and Michael Ogheneruese, 24 were arrested on Saturday in Ughelli South Local Government Area with a locally made cut-to-size pistol and seven rounds of live cartridges recovered from them.

“on Thursday at about 9:3 a.m., acting on a tip-off that some secret cult members were holding a meeting at their hideout in Owhelogbo Community Isoko North LGA, police operatives attached to Otor-Owhe Division, stormed their hideout, and cordoned the area.

“The suspected cultists on noticing the presence of the policemen, took to their heels but were given a heated chase. During the chase, Precious Moses, 30 of Owhelogbo was arrested and a locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun, and three live cartridges were recovered from him.

Investigation revealed that the suspect is a member of Viking Confraternity and part of the syndicate terrorising the said community, the state police spokesperson said.

