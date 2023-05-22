The police in Delta State said they have arrested a female suspect who deals in illegal sales of AK-47 ammunition in the state.

The suspect identified as Queen Uwagbogu, 34, was arrested on Thursday when police operatives, who acted on intelligence, raided her residence close to Effurun Roundabout in Warri, the police said in a statement on Sunday.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, said in the statement that 100 rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

The arrest came less than 48 hours after the police in the state arrested another female suspect, Priscillia Amor, 35, with 26 wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, 19 wraps of substance suspected to be Methamphetamine and some mobile phones.

Delta State has witnessed a surge in crimes despite efforts by security agents in the state to battle criminal gangs.

PREMIUM TIMES recently reported how the police in the state arrested 10 suspected kidnappers who were allegedly terrorising residents of Sapele and surrounding communities in the state.

About eight days ago, PREMIUM TIMES also reported how the police arrested two kidnap suspects at the Udu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police who named the gang leader as Emmanuel Jams had said the suspect confessed their involvement in series of armed robberies and kidnapping in Ughelli and Warri and led police officers to Ejewu community in Udu Local Government Area where the gang’s driver, identified as Ejiro Peter was arrested.

The police, on 4 May, killed one kidnap suspect and arrested five others in the state.

The suspect was killed along Warri-Sapele Road during a shootout with the police, Mr Edafe had said. He listed items recovered from the arrested suspects to include, one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun with two cartridges.

