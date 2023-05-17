Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on Tuesday presented a N71 billion 2023 supplementary budget to the State House of Assembly for approval.

This is contained in a letter read during plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Christopher Ochor in Asaba.

Mr Okowa said the budget was made up of N5.6 billion recurrent expenditure and N65.5 billion capital expenditure

“May I wish to note that there has been actual and projected increase in some fiscal receipts.

“Consequently, the supplementary budget has become necessary for appropriation to pay for some critical projects and activities of the government as well as fund ongoing projects across the state in the year 2023.

“In the light of the foregoing, it would be greatly appreciated if the draft 2023 Supplementary Appropriation Bill is placed before the House at its earliest convenience for consideration and passing into law,” he said.

The Majority Leader, Ferguson Onwo moved a motion for the first reading of the budget which was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote by the deputy speaker.

The oil-rich Delta is among the states that received billions of naira from President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as a refund for the backlog for the 13 per cent oil derivation money held back by the federal government since 1999.

The refund became public when the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike revealed that his administration had received Rivers’ share of the money.

Also during Tuesday’s plenary, the House Joint Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial Matters and Special Committee on Bills presented its report on a bill to provide for the Compulsory Treatment and Care of Victims of Gunshots in the state.

Presenting the report, the Chairperson, House Committee on Rules, Business, Legal and Judicial Matters, Charles Oniyere, said the joint committee worked tirelessly to deliver within the time given to it.

Mr Oniyere said after meticulous examination and scrutiny of the bill, the committee made some far reaching recommendations for the approval of the House.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report would be considered by the Committee of the Whole next week.

(NAN)

