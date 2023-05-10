The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, said they have arrested two members of a criminal syndicate which allegedly supply ammunition to kidnappers, cultists and armed robbers in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said the suspects were arrested when the Decoy Squad of the police in the state led by Julius Robinson, an assistant superintendent of police, raided their hideout in Asaba, the state capital, at about 9:40 a.m. on Monday.

The police spokesperson said the raid followed a tip-off to the police about the suspects’ activities.

He said 250 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from one of the suspects, Chinedu Enenmo, who was the first to be arrested.

Mr Enenmo, 37, an indigene of Ogidi Community in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, later led the operatives to Fegge in Onitsha North Local Government Area of the state where the second suspect, Donatus Ndukan was arrested, Mr Edafe said.

The police said Mr Enenmo, the first suspect, described Mr Ndukan, the second suspect, as his “boss in the business.”

Mr Ndukan, 34, hails from Urom Community in Awka North Local Government Area of the Anambra State.

“Both suspects are in (police) custody, and investigation is ongoing,” the police said.

Recovery of another ammunition

Mr Edafe said, in a separate incident on Tuesday, a Divisional Police Officer in Delta State, T.Y. Mahmud, led an anti-crime patrol team on a “visibility and confidence-building” patrol in the fight against kidnapping and armed robbery in Warri and its environs.

He said the team intercepted a tricycle along the area conveying three people to an undisclosed destination and carried out a search on them.

“During the search, 30 rounds of 7.62 AK-47 live ammunition were recovered from two of the passengers,” the police spokesperson said.

Mr Edafe gave the names of the suspects as Eddy Aboyowa, 37, and Isaiah Akpani, 35- all males and residents of the Warri.

The police were investigating the suspects, he said.

