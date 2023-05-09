The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Imo State have suspended their indefinite strike in the state.

The national leadership of the NLC and TUC had, on 1 May, declared an indefinite strike over attack by suspected political thugs on their members and disruption of their 2023 May Day celebration in the state.

The labour unions, in a communique jointly issued by the NLC National General-Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja and his TUC counterpart, Nuhu Toro, had alleged that agents of the Imo State Government carried out the attack against the workers.

Suspension of industrial action

But on Monday, six days after, the unions and the Imo State Government agreed to end the industrial action in the state after both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by some representatives of the labour unions and the state government.

The representatives of the unions who signed the MoU included Onyeka Chris (NLC headquarters), the State Secretary of the NLC, Nduka Anukwuorji, Tony Ebaho (TUC headquarters), and the State Chairperson of the TUC, Charles Amalu.

The Secretary to the State Government, Cosmos Iwu and the State Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian Akaolisa were the representatives of the state government.

The NLC National General-Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, told PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday morning that the national leadership of the labour unions drafted the representatives to interface with the government and sign the agreements.

Resolutions in the MoU

In the MoU, the parties resolved to set up a committee to “expeditiously” look into the areas of disagreement between them and resolve the same.

The parties condemned the circumstances that led to the alleged disruption of the NLC May Day Celebrations and pledged to ensure peaceful conduct of all activities of the NLC and TUC in the state.

“While government is not culpable, it undertakes to seek ways to remediate those who may have suffered confirmed losses as a result of the aforementioned disruptions,” the MoU reads in part.

“The leadership of the NLC and the TUC agree to suspend its ongoing industrial action in Imo State to enable peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues in an atmosphere of mutuality,” it further read.

The parties also resolved not to punish any worker or official as a result of their actions or inactions arising from the industrial action.

