The police in Delta State, South-south Nigeria, have killed one suspected kidnapper and arrested five others in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

The suspected kidnapper, Mr Edafe said, was killed on Thursday along Warri-Sapele Road during a shootout with police officers while others escaped into the bush.

The incident came less than 72 hours after another suspected kidnapper was killed in the state with others arrested.

Mr Edafe, a deputy superintendent of police, said Thursday’s operation was intelligence-driven and listed items recovered from the suspect to include a Lexus car and one locally made cut-to-size double barrel gun with two live cartridges.

He gave credit to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), ‘B’ Division Warri, Bolarinwa Alabi, for leading the operation after receiving a distress call that some armed men had snatched the Lexus car and were using it to rob residents.

“The DPO swiftly mobilised and led a striking force team of the Division trailed the hoodlums, and caught up with them. The hoodlums upon sighting the police exchanged gunfire with the team,” Mr Edafe said.

Similarly, the command on Monday arrested two crime suspects, Odogun Ifeanyi, 36 and Ediri Omote, 45, during a patrol along Ughelli/Asaba Road in the state.

The police spokesperson said a locally made single barrel gun with four live cartridges, one jack knife and other items were recovered during a search on the suspects.

Mr Edafe said the state police boss has urged the people of the state to furnish the command with useful information and promised to leave no stone unturned in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

