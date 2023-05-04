Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Police in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested 55 suspected cultists in a two-day raid in waterfronts in the state.

The suspects were arrested between Monday and Tuesday at waterfronts in the Diobu area of the state capital, Port Harcourt which is considered to be hideouts for cultists in the state, Punch newspaper reported.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko who confirmed the arrest to the newspaper on Wednesday said the State Police Commissioner, Okon Effiong is committed to ensuring peace in all parts of the state.

Mrs Iringe-Koko said the raid was triggered by the recent cult clashes in the Diobu axis of the state.

“So, our men raided some hideouts and made some arrests. The suspects are being profiled as we speak. Those find culpable would be charged in court and the investigation is ongoing,” she said.

A source in the area told Punch newspaper the police officers in the state first raided Mile 1 area in Diobu on Monday while the second raid was done the next day.

According to the newspaper, the raids at the two cult’s hideouts were carried out by police officers drawn from the Anti-Cultism Unit, Octopus Strike Force, Mile One Police Division and Azikiwe Police Division.

The raid occurred less than a week after warring cult factions in the Diobu area of the state was said to have agreed on a peace accord and declared a cease-fire after a street fight which claimed five lives.

