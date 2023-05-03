Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Civil servants in Cross River State said the lifting of the embargo placed on the promotion of civil servants by Governor Ben Ayade came late.

They, therefore, said they would not applaud his administration for such action, alleging that it was meant to burden the incoming administration.

A cross-section of the workers disclosed this in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Monday in Calabar.

They said the governor was only trying to increase the wage bill of the incoming administration.

NAN reports that the government of Cross River in a statement signed by the Head of Service, Timothy Akwaji, had lifted the embargo on promotion in the state’s civil service from 2016 to 2023.

The notice which was with immediate effect enjoined all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) responsible for staff promotion to comply forthwith.

However, Daniel Ashang, a staffer of the state Ministry of Information, said Mr Ayade’s action in the twilight of his administration meant he did not care for the interest of workers.

“You cannot lift an embargo when you have less than a month as governor.

“It invariably means you are putting the wage bill on the incoming government and we cannot applaud him for that,” he said.

Mr Ashang said if the governor had the interest of workers at heart, he would have done so years before the end of his administration.

“But rather, he chose to appoint over 6,000 political aides to sing his praises.

“These appointments had no direct benefit to the service and there was no productivity because he called it his food on the table policy,” he said.

Another civil servant, Veronica Ukpong, said the state’s workforce was depleted as everyone employed in 1988 would be leaving in 2023 without young people to take over.

Mrs Ukpong said many of the technocrats would leave the service with their knowledge without training anyone because the state failed to recruit and even placed an embargo on promotion in 2016.

She advised the incoming administration not to play politics with the civil service but to engage people productively for the betterment of the service and the state.

“The new administration in the state must not toe the line of its predecessor, it has to ensure that things work by recruiting workers as and when due,” she said.

(NAN)

