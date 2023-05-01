Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Teachers in public primary and secondary schools in Akwa Ibom State have suspended their industrial action declared against the state government over years of unpaid entitlements.

The suspension of the strike was contained in a statement jointly signed by the chairman, Edet Emenyi and secretary, Sam Umo-Inyang, of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Uyo on Sunday.

The union said the decision was taken following a meeting with the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel in Uyo on Sunday.

It said the state government would pay 50 per cent of the sum of 7.5 per cent contributory pension refunds to primary and secondary school teachers beginning in May.

The state government, the union said, has directed the immediate payment of three years’ leave grants beginning from Tuesday and has also agreed to pay six years of promotion arrears to deserving teachers.

It further said that the government has also promised to release the 2021 and 2022 promotion letters to teachers in the state.

“Arising from the above, the Nigeria Union of Teachers hereby suspends the ongoing strike. The union also directs teachers in all public primary and post-primary schools in the state to resume work immediately,” the statement said.

PREMIUM TIMES last week reported how teachers in the state shut down public schools to press home their demands for the payment of years of entitlement.

The strike which was the second in less than two years was a continuation of the March 2022 strike that was suspended by the teachers in the state.

The industrial action had paralysed activities in public schools in the state, forcing students who were resuming for the third term to return home.

“The Union praises the teaming teachers in the state for the total solidarity enjoyed while the industrial action lasted,” the statement said.

