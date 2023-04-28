Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the state Creative Industry Development Fund Bill and six other bills.

The passage of the bills followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Ferguson Onwo at the plenary presided over by the Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori.

The bills, which were sent to the house by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for consideration, included the State School of Marine Technology Burutu Amendment Bill, the State Polytechnic Burutu Bill and the state School of Technology amendment Bill.

Others are a bill for a law to designate May 29 of each year as the State Thanksgiving Day, a bill for the repeal of the School of Health law, and a bill to amend the State High Court Law 2021.

Presenting the bills, Mr Onwo said that the Creative Industry Development Bill, when passed, would enable the state to establish a creative industry development fund which would encourage public-private partnership and provide incentives for creative entrepreneurs and workers.

Mr Onwo said the creative industry also had the potential to contribute significantly to the economic growth of the state.

The majority leader talked about why it was necessary to repeal the School of Health law.

“The repeal of the School of Health law was borne out of the current global pressure on healthcare delivery, the need to facilitate accreditations of the institution to measure up with other schools in the country.

“The upgrade of the institution would help to attract more students seeking training and certificates in the middle-level healthcare delivery services in the country.

“The proposed upgrade of the institution to College of Health Science and Technology would accord a befitting status to the institution as well as enhance its certificate for the award of National Diploma and Higher National Diploma among others,” he said.

He, thereafter, moved a motion suspending Order 12, Rule 79, 80, 81, 82 and 83 to enable the House take the third readings and passages of the bills.

The lawmakers unanimously passed the bills in a voice vote.

The speaker, who is the governor-elect of the state, commended the lawmakers for the speedy passages of the bills.

“I can say that the passage of these bills has demonstrated to the people of the state that the state government cares,” he said.

(NAN)

