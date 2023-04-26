Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), on Tuesday, inaugurated Chinonyerem Ememobong as its third chairperson in Akwa Ibom State.

Mrs Ememobong, a lawyer who holds a Master’s degree in International Trade and Maritime Law from the University of Essex, UK, is the first female to lead the body in Akwa Ibom.

A High Court judge, Ntong Ntong administered the oath of office to her in Uyo, in a ceremony which was witnessed by the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Moses Ekpo, represented by Rosemary Inyangobong.

Mrs Ememobong, in her acceptance speech, said her leadership of ICSAN would be open and inclusive.

“It is our administration, not my administration,” she said.

“Our knowledge of corporate governance would have come to naught if we personalise powers in ICSAN. The chairman is merely the rallying point for the chapter. In this regard, it is needful to appeal to other Executive Committee members and indeed the entire members of ICSAN in Akwa Ibom State to see me as first amongst equals. I will welcome advice, observations, questions among other time-tested processes of leading a credible institute like ours,” she said.

Mrs Ememobong appealed to the Akwa Ibom government to donate land and fund the building of a secretariat for ICSAN in the state.

She said when she joined ICSAN she was driven by the hunger to learn and understand best practices in corporate governance in both the public and private sector.

“Before my encounter with ICSAN, I would have gladly declined this leadership call to duty, preferring to work behind the scenes to support other well-deserving persons, but ICSAN has prepared me for leadership, making me bold to readily and wholeheartedly accept this office,” she said.

Mrs Ememobong’s predecessor, Ime Asibong described her as a woman who has the “strength, the drive, and the passion” to lead the body.

Other dignitaries who were present at the event include the President-elect of ICSAN, Funmi Ekundayo; the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Akwa Ibom, Ini Ememobong, who is the husband to the newly inaugurated ICSAN chairperson; the Commissioner for Education in Akwa Ibom, Idongesit Etiebet; the Commissioner for Agriculture, Offiong Offor; the Chairman of Ibom Power Company Ltd, Etido Inyang, who is a patron of ICSAN in the state.

The new ICSAN chairperson received a goodwill message from the Deputy Governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Akon Eyakenyi.

Aniekan Brown, a professor of Criminology at the University of Uyo, presented a keynote address.

