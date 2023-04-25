Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Teachers in Akwa Ibom State have shut down public primary and secondary schools in the state to press home their demands for the payment of four years leave grants and six years of promotion arrears.

In a letter dated 20 April and signed by Sam Umo-Inyang, Senior Assistant Secretary General of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state, the Union said the strike will take effect from 25 April.

The strike which is the second in less than two years is a continuation of the one earlier suspended last year after the intervention of the Governor Udom Emmanuel, according to Mr Umo-Inyang.

PREMIUM TIMES reported in March last year how teachers in the state embarked on industrial action over non-payment of their entitlements.

“The resumption of the industrial action is consequent upon government’s refusal to implement the agreement reached with the NUT on the outstanding indebtedness due teachers in the state despite persistent appeals from the NUT and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC),” Mr Umo-Inyang said.

Teachers’ grievances

Mr Umo-Inyang listed the demands of teachers in the state to include, “Non-refund of 7.5% contributory pension to primary and some secondary school teachers in the state,” and non-release of 2021 and 2022 promotion letters to deserving secondary school teachers.”

Also included in the Union’s demands are “non-payment of years 2013, 2014, 2020 and 2022 leave grants to primary school teachers,” and “non-payment of 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016 promotion arrears to primary school teachers.”

Compliance

Students in the state were to resume for third term on Tuesday after the Easter holiday

but the strike has prevented the resumption and may distort the school calendar, particularly the SS3 students who are preparing for their final exams next month.

In many of the schools visited by PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday morning, students were seen in clusters discussing the strike.

At Primary School, Afaha Ube Itam and Ekit Itam, along Ikot Ekpene Road, the gate of the schools were closed while some pupils were seen loitering around the gate.

At West Itam Secondary School, a few students were seen carrying school lockers back to school while others sat on the windows of their classrooms watching football in the field as no teachers attended to them.

One of the students at West Itam, Mfonobong Akpan told PREMIUM TIMES he was aware of the strike but had to bring his lockers to school. He called on the government to address the demands of the teachers.

‘No work without (payment) alert’

The chairperson of NUT in the state, Emeniye Edet confirmed the resumption of the strike to PREMIUM TIMES in an interview on Tuesday.

“Who told you school has resumed,” he queried adding “but we’ve sent out notices that school should not resume until we settle our scores with the government.

“It is not a warning strike. We only resumed the strike we suspended until our issues are resolved,” he said, adding that he had a meeting with government officials on Monday where assurance of payment was made.

“We told him until teachers receive alerts in their phones we can never call off the strike so we are waiting for that,” he said.

The Commissioner for Education, Idongesit Etiebet did not respond to requests for comments when contacted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

