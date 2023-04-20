Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Ibom Air, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, has received a safety certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The Chief Executive Officer of Ibom Air, Mfon Udom received the IATA certificate at the airline headquarters in Uyo, according to a statement on 12 April from Group Manager Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette.

Mrs Essienette said the certificate was presented to Ibom Air by IATA representatives, Samson Fatokun, area manager, West and Central Africa, and Jennifer Aisha Yeates, assistant director Operations, Safety and Security, West and Central Africa.

“The IOSA audit of Ibom Air was conducted in the second half of 2022, just over three years after the airline commenced commercial operations. Ibom Air’s effort was championed by the airline’s Quality and Safety Team, led by Engineer Edem Essien, Group Manager, Quality and Safety.

“The certification validates the airline’s high operational and safety standards and is an essential milestone as the airline positions for regional operations and collaboration,” Mrs Essienette said.

Ibom Air is scheduled to begin regional flights to seven African countries.

The airline, in November 2021, signed an agreement with Airbus for the purchase of 10 A220 aircraft to boost its fleet, an addition that will see it flying to West and Central African countries.

Ibom Air, which launched its maiden flight in June 2019, is rated as one of the most successful airlines in the country and has garnered several awards including best airline of the year award in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The airline on 16 December 2022 recorded its 2 millionth passengers since it began commercial flights.

Ibom Air has seven aircraft (five Bombardier CR900 and two Airbus A220-300) in its fleet, and flies 11 routes covering six cities within the country – Abuja, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Lagos and Uyo.

