The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has inaugurated a multi-skill vocational centre in Edo State as a part of its job-creation and wealth-generation programmes in the Niger Delta region.

The centre has departments for training on various skills such as footwear design, fashion design, carpentry, catering, and hairdressing, according to a statement issued by the Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Deworitshe Patricia on Sunday.

There are outdoor exhibition spaces and auxiliary offices with conveniences in the centre.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Umana, who inaugurated the centre, said vocational training is a viable pathway to creating jobs and wealth in the region.

Mr Umana, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Olufunsho Adebiyi, described the training facility as one of the gains of the infrastructure agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“The project construction which was awarded in two phases, December 2020 and December 2021 respectively, was in pursuance of the Ministry’s mandate with the goal of training youths to acquire technical skills in the Niger Delta region that can be beneficial in transforming them into wealth and job creators,” the minister said.

“This commissioning is an eloquent testimony to the unwavering commitment of the Federal Government towards redressing the inequalities in the Niger Delta Region.

“I am certain that the construction which was handled by local and indigenous contractors has benefitted the communities through the employment opportunities created for the youths.”

The minister charged the youths and others to keep the facility in good condition and ensure its sustainable use.

The Director of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, O. M Oluruntola, thanked President Buhari, the minister and the minister of state, Niger Delta Affairs for their support and confidence in the leadership of the ministry.

Mr Umana said similar centres were being developed by the ministry in each of the nine states of the Niger Delta region.

