Two police officers in Rivers State, South-south Nigeria, have been caught in a video assaulting motorists along a major road in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES could not ascertain the exact location in the state where the incident took place or the offence the motorist committed.

One of the officers, armed with an AK-47 rifle, could be seen slapping the motorist – a man dressed in white.

The officer could be heard speaking in Pidgin English, dishing commands to the man. “Waka de go,” he shouted. The man responded: “I thief?” apparently asking the officer what he did wrong that warranted the assault.

The police officer whose identity is yet to be ascertained had started by beating the man with a stick.

A woman, apparently the wife of the assaulted man, could be heard telling the man, “Come, let’s go.” Another armed officer could be seen pushing the woman inside the car.

It is not clear who filmed the incident.

The police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, when contacted, told PREMIUM TIMES she has invited the person that shared the video on social media to her office to identify the police officers involved in the assault.

The incident occurred a few days after a police officer allegedly shot dead a young man in the neighbouring Delta State for reportedly refusing to give N100 bribe.

This newspaper reported how youths in Delta State protested with the corpse of the victim through major roads in Asaba.

The victim, Onyeka Ibe, was inside a car with his wife when he was shot.

The officer who allegedly shot the man had been arrested and detained.

