The Delta State Government has reacted to the report that it “deported” a beggar in the state to Anambra State.

An aide to the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, had said, in a statement on Friday, that the beggar was “repatriated” to the state from Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

The beggar, Ogochukwu Nwabude, a 32-year-old mother of one, was “repatriated” for allegedly constituting a nuisance in the state, the aide said in the statement.

Mrs Obinabo, the commissioner, was said to have assisted the woman with a “little token” to help start her start up a business, according to the statement.

Ms Nwabude hails from Nnewi, a community in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

Delta govt reacts

But the Delta State Government has refuted the report that it deported the woman from the state.

Olisa Ifeajika, the spokesperson to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, in a statement on Sunday, said the woman, who had a child with her, was begging for alms at Inter Bau Roundabout in Asaba, the state capital for two weeks.

Mr Ifeajika explained that some officials of the State’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, after observing her for a period, conducted a check on her.

He said the check revealed that she was “stable and of sound mind”, but only needed financial help.

He added that the officials were moved by her condition which prompted the ministry to offer her some assistance, especially as she was with a baby, in line with standard procedure in handling such matters.

The ministry, consequently, “returned her” to its counterpart – Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in Anambra State — “for necessary support,” according to the governor’s spokesperson.

The measure was a “routine activity” on such cases, and often transpired among states in the country and the Federal Capital Territory, he said.

“Anambra State Government was grateful to its Delta counterpart for the effort and promptly began the process of assistance to the woman.

“The insinuations in some quarters that the woman was deported by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State Government are, therefore, uncharitable,” Mr Ifeajika said.

“The Delta State Government acted in good faith and within the ambits of regulations, which Anambra State Government acknowledged with gratitude,” he stated.

The spokesperson said other states of the country had been returning some indigenes of Delta State who were in similar conditions for assistance, pointing out that such action centres “on serious humanitarian service.”

“What Delta State Government did was the routine procedure in rehabilitating persons of that nature and it is the standard practice among states in the country.

“We provided her with some assistance and returned her to her state of origin to ensure that she is properly re-integrated into the society,” he said of the Anambra woman.

