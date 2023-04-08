The Delta State Government has reportedly “repatriated” a beggar to Anambra State for allegedly constituting nuisance in Delta State, south-south Nigeria.

The beggar, Ogochukwu Nwabude, a 32-year-old mother of one, was caught begging in Asaba, Delta State, where she was staying.

Chidinma Ikeanyiownu, a media aide to the Anambra State Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare, Ify Obinabo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Mrs Obinabo said the victim was accused by the Delta State Government of “constituting nuisance” by “begging on the streets” in the state, Ms Ikeanyiownu said in the statement.

Mrs Obinabo has cautioned the victim to desist from begging, but engage in a trade in order to fend for herself and her child.

The commissioner would later empower the victim with “a little token” to help her start up her own business, according to the statement.

The victim speaks

Ms Nwabude, the victim, hails from Nnewi, a community in Anambra State, south-east Nigeria.

She told Mrs Obinabo, the commissioner, that she only engaged in street begging in Delta State for two weeks before she was “captured” by agents of the state government and “repatriated” to Anambra State, where she hails from.

She promised she would not return to begging, but would “make good use” of the assistance given to her by the commissioner.

She was handed over to the woman leader in her native Uruagu, Nnewi Community, who would monitor her progress and report back to the commissioner.

Background

The Delta State Government, last year, banned street begging and child hawking especially during school hours in the state.

The ban was intended to ensure an enforcement of the Child Protection and Child Rights Law in the state which outlawed street begging, the government said.

Twenty-eight people —- six women and 22 girls —- were arrested in February in Delta State for allegedly violating the law that prohibits street begging.

