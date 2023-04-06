The candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for House of Representatives election in Akwa Ibom State has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alleging that there were plans to manipulate the forthcoming 15 April supplementary elections in the state.

Clement Jimbo, the APC candidate for Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency said there was “a well-orchestrated scheme by compromised officials within the commission (INEC) to manipulate the election in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Mr Jimbo’s allegations is contained in a letter dated 5 April and addressed to the INEC chairman.

The letter was signed by his lawyers, Inibehe Effiong and Ernest Okpaga.

During the 25 February elections, the PDP won seven House of Reps seats, out 10 in Akwa Ibom, while the APC won only one.

Elections in two federal constituencies, including the Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, were declared inconclusive by INEC – supplementary elections have been scheduled for 15 April.

Before INEC declared the election inconclusive, Mr Jimbo was leading the PDP candidate, Aniekan Umana, with 2,962 votes.

Mr Umana, a former commissioner for Information in Akwa Ibom, is the incumbent lawmaker representing the federal constituency.

Alleged inflation of polling units for election

The Federal Constituency, Mr Jimbo said, has a total of 386 polling units, 31 Registration Areas (Wards) and 3 Local Government Areas (Abak, Etim Ekpo and Ika).

“A list published on the commission’s website indicates that the commission is planning to hold supplementary elections for the federal constituency in 25 polling units,” Mr Jimbo said.

According to Mr Jimbo, elections were conducted and results uploaded on INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) in four of the 25 polling units listed for supplementary elections.

The four polling units are Secondary School, Etok Uruk Eshiet; Village Hall, Etok Uruk Eshiet; Village Hall, Ikot Nkim, Utu Clan, all in Etim Ekpo Ward 3 and Primary School, Obio Nung Achat in Ward 5.

PREMIUM TIMES has independently verified Mr Jimbo’s claim about the four polling units to be true.

A tally of results from the four polling units done by this newspaper showed the APC scored 244 votes while the APC polled 203 votes.

READ ALSO:

Mr Jimbo said the number of polling units for the supplementary election was inflated to favour the ruling PDP in the state. He called on INEC to review the list of the polling units for supplementary elections.

He also demanded the replacement of INEC’s Electoral Officer for Etim Ekpo Local Government Area and re-examination of BVAS to be used for the election to ensure that they are not compromised.

The APC candidate also urged INEC to ensure that the election results are uploaded on the IREV in real time.

INEC spokesperson in the state, Odaro Aisien told PREMIUM TIMES the commission was aware of the incident but that he could not comment on it “at the moment”.

The PDP spokesperson in the state, Borono Bassey did not respond to requests for comment on the matter when contacted.

