The Bayelsa Government on Tuesday refiled a suit against John Idumange, who raised an alarm over the alleged diversion of N3 billion agriculture loan by government officials.

Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah of the State High Court in Yenogoa had struck out the suit which he inherited from Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro of the State High Court.

When the case came up before Justice Iniekade Eradiri, the prosecution counsel, John Prosper, apologised for the absence of the defendant.

Mr Prosper told the court that he learnt that following the striking out of the case by Justice Uzakah, Mr Idumange travelled out of the country for a short course.

”He was not aware that the case had been re-filed and I heard he will be returning to the country by end of June. I appeal to the court to give reasonable time.

“The adjournment will allow prosecution to put its house in order and produce the defendant for arraignment to take his plea,” Mr Prosper said.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa, Biriyai Sambo, filed a suit against Mr Idumange for misdemeanour and seditious publications against government officials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Magistrates’ Court had on 11 March 2021 in Yenagoa, ordered Mr Idumange’s detention for 30 days, pending police investigation.

Mr Idumange alleged that officials of the Bayelsa government had diverted N3 billion agric loan and subsequently submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was arrested on 10 March 2021.

Some officials of the state government reported to the police that Mr Idumange made seditious publications that maligned their persons in his claims.

However, the State High Court, Sagbama Division, granted bail to Mr Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation and later Social Media to former Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson.

NAN reports that the case, earlier assigned to Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, was reassigned to Justice Uzakah following a written request by the state Attorney-General to the Chief Judge of Bayelsa, Justice Kate Abiri.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

