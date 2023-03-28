The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the Chairperson, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Juan Governor, for alleged financial mismanagement.
The suspension came on the heels of an impeachment notice signed by 15 councillors and forwarded to the house.
The councillors had asked the house for approval to remove the council boss.
The impeachment notice was read by the Deputy Speaker, Christopher Ochor, who presided over the plenary.
The Majority Leader, Ferguson Owho, moved a motion asking the house to receive the notice for consideration, which was seconded by the lawmaker representing the Uvwie constituency, Solomon Ighrakpata.
After it unanimously adopted the motion through a voice vote, the House suspended the chairperson, in accordance with the provisions of section 31 of the Delta State Local Government Law of 2018.
The deputy speaker thereafter constituted a five-member committee, headed by the Chairperson, Public Accounts Committee, Anthony Elekeokuri, to investigate the allegations and report back to the house within two weeks.
Other members of the committee are Pat Ajudua, Oboro Preyor and Reuben Izeze, while the Deputy Clerk, Aghoghophia Otto, will serve as the secretary.
The House further mandated the Vice Chairperson of the council, Josephine Odu-Bardi to act as chairperson, pending the outcome of the investigation.
Other allegations against the embattled council chairperson are alleged refusal to submit monthly income and expenditure details to the legislative council as required by law and leaking of official secrets.
