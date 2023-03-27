Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel and former governor Victor Attah were among the dignitaries who paid tributes to a Second Republic parliamentarian, Okokon Etuk, at a funeral service held in Uyo on Saturday.

Mr Etuk, who served for two terms as a parliamentarian in the old Cross River State in 1979, died on 22 November 2022. He was 85.

The remains of the late octogenarian was laid to rest at his residence, in Uyo Village, Uyo Local Government Area of state

As a Second Republic politician, Mr Etuk’s involvement in politics spanned decades. He had also served as councilor for two terms and later chairman of Uyo Local Government Area between 1970 and 1979.

There was a surge in the activities at Ibom Plaza – a business and relaxation hub – opposite the late Mr Etuk’s residence as thousands of visitors thronged the house to honour the former political leader of Uyo.

About 300 metres away, the African Church, St. Stephen’s Cathedral where the funeral service took place was filled with politicians, entrepreneurs and relatives who came to pay their last respect to the man, described as a philanthropist and an honest politician by many.

Mr Etuk, before he was elected as a lawmaker in the old Cross River State, had served as councilor in Uyo for two terms in 1970 and in 1979, and later became the chairman of Uyo where he served briefly before being elected a State lawmaker.

According to his biography, Mr Etuk was a successful politician and entrepreneur whose company – EMCO – has several affiliates including transportation and farming businesses.

Tributes

Governor Emmanuel in his speech at the funeral, urged the family to emulate Mr Etuk’s legacy whom he said had impacted lives across national boundaries while he was alive.

“As he goes home to be with the Lord today. I urge you to keep his legacies alive by upholding and celebrating all that he stood for while he was alive,” Mr Emmanuel said.

The governor was represented at the ceremony by the State Commissioner of Environment and Solid Minerals, Charles Udo.

Mr Attah in his tribute recalled that the last time he worshipped at the church was when the late Mr Etuk had a thanksgiving.

The former governor said he was so happy about the way his former classmates promoted the church and described him as a man who lived an “honourable and faithful life,” urging his family to emulate his legacies.

Also speaking, an elder in the church, Idonesit Ekpanya, described the late Mr Etuk as a man of integrity which according to him was why he served as the treasurer of the Uyo Diocese for 21 years.

Mr Ekpanya said the church has lost an adviser and appealed to family members to keep alive the legacies of their departed father.

Earlier in his homily, the emeritus Primate of The African Church, Emmanuel Udofia said late Mr Etuk was humble, accommodating and God fearing.

Mr Udofia told the congregation that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God but those who are born again and dwell in the spirit.

“But as many as received him, to them he gave power to become sons of God,” Mr Udofia said, citing John 1:12 in the Bible.

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Akwa Ibom State, John Akpanudoedehe were among the dignitaries who attended the funeral service.

