Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ruling party in Akwa Ibom State have won 24 of the 26 seats in the State House of Assembly, with four female candidates among the winners of the 18 March election.

This is the first time since the return of democracy in 1999 that the Assembly will have up to four female lawmakers.

The four females, Itoro Etim – Uruan State Constituency; Selina Ukpatuk – Ikot Abasi/Eastern Obolo; Precious Selong – Urue Offong/Oruko and Kenim Onofiok – Oron/Udung Uko, were elected under the PDP platform.

Although the figure shows 100 per cent increase from the present 7th Assembly which has two females – 7.7 per cent to four – 15 per cent in the next – 8th Assembly, it is still a far cry from the 35 per cent affirmative action recommended by the National Gender Policy.

The main opposition party in the state – the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to win a single seat in the election while the Young Progressives Party (YPP), which is relatively new in Akwa Ibom, won two seats in the House of Assembly.

They are Asuquo Udo of Ikono State Constituency and Moses Essien of Ibiono Ibom State Constituency.

Mr Udo was first elected in 2019 under the PDP but later defected to the YPP where he secured the party ticket for re-election. The other lawmaker-elect, Mr Essien hails from the same Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area with the governorship candidate of the YPP, Bassey Albert.

A further breakdown shows that six (23.1 per cent) of the 26 members are returning for a second term while a total of 20 lawmakers-elect (76.9)) will be new when the 8th Assembly is inaugurated in June.

The returning members are Udeme Otong, (PDP) – Abak; Mfon Idung (PDP) – Etim Ekpo; Kufre Edidem (PDP) – Itu; Effiong Johnson (PDP) – Mbo; Otobong Bob (PDP) – Nsit Ubium and Asuquo Udo (YPP), Ikono.

Besides the four females elected lawmakers, the other 16 new lawmakers elect are, Nsidibe Akata (PDP) – Eket; Uduak Ekpo-Ufot (PDP) – Etinan; Ubong Attah (PDP) – Ibesikpo Asutan; Moses Essien (YPP) – Ibiono Ibom; Jerry Otu (PDP) – Ikot Ekpene/Obot Akara; Lawrence Udoide (PDP) – Ini; Uwem Imoh-Ita (PDP) – Mkpat Enin; Aniefiok Attah (PDP) – Nsit Atai; Eric Akpan (PDP) – Nsit Ibom; Bassey Bassey (PDP) – Okobo; Sunday Johnny (PDP) – Onna; Sampson Idiong (PDP) – Oruk Anam; Emem Udom (PDP) – Ukanafun; Ukpong Akpabio (PDP) – Essien Udim; Udobia Udo (PDP) – Esit Eket/ Ibeno; Uwemedimo Asuquo (PDP) – Uyo.

Who becomes Speaker, Akwa Ibom House of Assembly?

The Governor-elect of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno, a PDP candidate, is from Akwa Ibom North-East District, while the Deputy Governor-elect, Akon Eyakenyi, is from Akwa Ibom South District.

Based on previous arrangements, the next speaker of the State Assembly would likely come from Akwa Ibom North-West (Ikot Ekpene) District).

The district would have three ranking members in June when the new Assembly is inaugurated – two from the PDP, Messrs Otong (Abak State Constituency) and Idung (Etim Ekpo State Constituency), and Mr Udo (Ikono State Constituency) who is of the opposition YPP.

The two ranking members of the PDP, Messrs Otong and Idung are the favourites for the position of the speaker in the next assembly.

