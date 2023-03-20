The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sim Fubara, has won Saturday’s election in the 17 local government areas of the state declared so far.

There are 23 local government areas in the state.

Mr Fubara polled a total of 200,857 while the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole, secured 63,065 votes.

The breakdown of the results from the LGAs is as follows:

1. TAI LGA.

APC 295

ACCORD 35

LP 13

PDP 9,276

SDP 508

2. OPOBO/NKORO LGA.

APC 1,426

ACCORD 16

LP 10

PDP 11,538

SDP 159

3. GOKANA LGA.

APC 7,410

ACCORD 74

LP 97

PDP 17,455

SDP 13,840

4. OGU-BOLO LGA.

APC 1,524

ACCORD 121

LP 34

PDP 7,103

SDP 310

5. ELEME LGA.

APC 2662

ACCORD 67

LP 544

PDP 8,414

SDP 2,251

6. IKWERRE LGA.

APC 7,503

ACCORD 138

LP 895

PDP 13,716

SDP 1,447

7. OYIBO LGA.

APC 2,793

ACCORD 147

LP 2,688

PDP 9,886

SDP 796

8. ETCHE LGA.

APC 6,408

ACCORD 288

LP 552

PDP 16,043

SDP 2,586

9. KHANA LGA.

APC 620

ACCORD 120

LP 57

PDP 9,475

SDP 5,846

10. ONELGA LGA.

PDP – 17,729

APC – 6,840

11. AHOADA-EAST LGA.

APC – 2,650

PDP – 14,408

12. Abua/Odual LGA.

APC – 5,738

PDP – 9,763

SDP – 463

LP – 391

13. OKRIKA LGA.

PDP – 10,340

APC -2,719

SDP -822

Accord- 404

AA- 215

LP- 231

14. ANDONI LGA.

PDP – 8,319

APC – 3,149

A – 266

SDP – 185

15. EMOHUA LGA.

APC – 5,916

LP – 505

PDP – 20,600

SDP 3

16. OMUMA LGA.

APC – 2,127

LP – 52

PDP – 8,760

SDP – 804

17. BONNY LGA.

A – 101

APC – 3,285

LP – 1,292

PDP – 8,032

SDP – 559

