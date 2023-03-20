The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Sim Fubara, has won Saturday’s election in the 17 local government areas of the state declared so far.
There are 23 local government areas in the state.
Mr Fubara polled a total of 200,857 while the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Tonye Cole, secured 63,065 votes.
The breakdown of the results from the LGAs is as follows:
1. TAI LGA.
APC 295
ACCORD 35
LP 13
PDP 9,276
SDP 508
2. OPOBO/NKORO LGA.
APC 1,426
ACCORD 16
LP 10
PDP 11,538
SDP 159
3. GOKANA LGA.
APC 7,410
ACCORD 74
LP 97
PDP 17,455
SDP 13,840
4. OGU-BOLO LGA.
APC 1,524
ACCORD 121
LP 34
PDP 7,103
SDP 310
5. ELEME LGA.
APC 2662
ACCORD 67
LP 544
PDP 8,414
SDP 2,251
6. IKWERRE LGA.
APC 7,503
ACCORD 138
LP 895
PDP 13,716
SDP 1,447
7. OYIBO LGA.
APC 2,793
ACCORD 147
LP 2,688
PDP 9,886
SDP 796
8. ETCHE LGA.
APC 6,408
ACCORD 288
LP 552
PDP 16,043
SDP 2,586
9. KHANA LGA.
APC 620
ACCORD 120
LP 57
PDP 9,475
SDP 5,846
10. ONELGA LGA.
PDP – 17,729
APC – 6,840
11. AHOADA-EAST LGA.
APC – 2,650
PDP – 14,408
12. Abua/Odual LGA.
APC – 5,738
PDP – 9,763
SDP – 463
LP – 391
13. OKRIKA LGA.
PDP – 10,340
APC -2,719
SDP -822
Accord- 404
AA- 215
LP- 231
14. ANDONI LGA.
PDP – 8,319
APC – 3,149
A – 266
SDP – 185
15. EMOHUA LGA.
APC – 5,916
LP – 505
PDP – 20,600
SDP 3
16. OMUMA LGA.
APC – 2,127
LP – 52
PDP – 8,760
SDP – 804
17. BONNY LGA.
A – 101
APC – 3,285
LP – 1,292
PDP – 8,032
SDP – 559
