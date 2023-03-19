INEC on Sunday declared Kagbang Ofiks of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of the Andoni State Constituency of Rivers State in the March 18 House of Assembly election.

The Returning Officer, Omoankhanlen Akhibe, declared that Mr Ofiks polled 7,835 votes to defeat the first runner-up, Somsan Dressman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 2,976 voters.

Mr Akhibe noted that Mr Ofiks was returned winner having satisfied the requirements of the law.

Mr Ofiks is a former Secretary of the Andoni Local Government Council.

He was appointed Caretaker Chairman of the council in 2018 and was until the 18 March election the State Organising Secretary of the PDP.

