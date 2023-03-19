The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Brass I Constituency in Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Charles Daniel, has been declared the winner of the election in the constituency.
Mr Daniel won the same seat in 2019 on the platform of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) before defecting to the PDP.
Mr Daniel polled 4,116 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Alabo Mastins of the APC who polled 1,552, the Collation Officer, Mbosowo Etukudo, announced on Saturday.
Following his defection to the PDP, APC approached court, praying that he be sacked.
While he won the case at the Federal High Court in Yenagoa, APC appealed the judgement and the Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt sacked him inJuly 2022, over the defection.
The Appeal court also asked him to return all salaries, allowances and emoluments received from 14th April 2021 when he defected to the PDP.
In September 2022, APC threatened to sue him and the speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly for contempt of court.
Here is the final results as announced:
ADC 11
ADP 5
APC 1554
LP 20
NRM 8
PDP 4116
SDP 31
