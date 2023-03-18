The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Akwa Ibom State, Uduakobong Udoh, has vowed to reject election results if they are not pasted at the polling units and also transmitted to the INEC online portal, IReV.

Mr Udoh, who expressed disappointment at the outcome of the 25 February election in the state, alleged that it was not the results collated at the polling units that were announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Addressing reporters on Saturday at his polling unit in Ikot Udoro Oku, Ward 11 Unit 11 in Uyo Local Government Area, Mr Uduak said he hopes what happened during the presidential election is not repeated.

READ ALSO: Court orders INEC to upload election results to IReV portal in Akwa Ibom

“I had served INEC with a mandatory order compelling them to paste the results (at the polling units) and also transmit it, so anything outside that is not transparent, credible and is against the electoral law and cannot be accepted,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the federal high court had mandated INEC in Akwa Ibom to follow its guidelines and ensure polling units’ results are promptly uploaded on the IReV portal of the electoral commission.

