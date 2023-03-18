There is a noticeable improvement in the provision of security on Saturday in Edo for the March 18 House of Assembly election in the state.

Residents of Edo will be voting to elect 24 House of Assembly members, as the governorship election in the state will hold next year.

Unlike during the 25 February Presidential and National Assembly elections, there is a large presence of security operatives on election duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that combined teams of security agents mounted roadblocks in strategic areas in the state to enforce the restriction of movement order by the Inspector-General of Police.

In Benin, as of 7 a.m. on Saturday, the teams, which comprised police officers, military personnel and other paramilitary officers were already at checkpoints conducting stop-and-search.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that at Ugbowo, Iyaro, Akpakpava, First East Circular Road and Sapele Road among others, vehicular movement was restricted, except for those who were on election duty.

This is in sharp contrast to the situation during the 25 February elections, when residents flagrantly defied the restriction on movement, with inadequate security officers to enforce the directive.

Many were seen engaging in their businesses without recourse to the security guideline.

Many analysts blamed the lax security for the reported cases of violence during the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

