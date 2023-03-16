The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has pledged to uphold the rule of law and ensure all actions taken by the Rivers State Government are backed by law and driven by public policies and citizen’s collective interest if he is elected.

Mr Fubara’s pledge was contained in a document “Blueprint for a Greater Rivers State”, which is his vision for the state, forwarded on Wednesday to PREMIUM TIMES.

He also pledged to provide “interactive feedback mechanisms for citizens to relate with the government directly” as part of the measures to deepen good governance in the state, as well as prioritise Rivers State’s interest and run an effective, accountable, and participatory administration.

“Good governance is the primary driver of human security and social progress,” Mr Fubara stated in the 38-page document. “Our duty and commitment are to consolidate and continue to deliver effective leadership to Rivers State and all who live in it to sustain and take the State to new development heights.”

Industrialisation

The PDP candidate said he would draw up and implement a 10-year re-industrialisation masterplan for Rivers State, and continue to improve the ease of doing business in the state to attract local and foreign investors to quicken industrialisation in the state.

He also said he would implement a business-friendly fiscal regime and incentives for the private sector, and further liberalise the processes for the acquisition and registration of land titles, including the issuance of certificates of occupancy for commercial, industrial, manufacturing and agriculture purposes.

Mr Fubara said the Rivers government, under his watch, would provide incentives for indigenous entrepreneurs to expand their businesses or start new business ventures in the state and would establish a sovereign wealth fund for the state.

For agriculture, Mr Fubara said if elected governor the state government would increase budgetary funding for agriculture to support commercial agriculture and allied businesses in the state.

The blueprint covers other sectors like education, healthcare, security, infrastructure, energy, and housing.

For security, Mr Fubara said he would set up the Rivers State Security Trust Fund in collaboration with the private sector for the sustainable funding of security operations in the state.

He said he would support, fund and strengthen local government and community leaders to advance the security of lives and property in their localities.

